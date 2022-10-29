Sable Launches November 29 for PS5 - News

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Shedworks announcedSable will launch for the PlayStation 5 on November 29.

The PS5 version of the game will have a new fishing game and support for PS5's DualSense controller's haptic feedback.

The game first released for the Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021.

Read details on the game below:

Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders.

Explore the dunes on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins and encounter other nomads as you unearth mysteries long forgotten and discover who she really is behind her mask.

With its unique art style and original soundtrack by Japanese Breakfast, envelop yourself in Sable’s world and explore everything at your own pace. There is a lot in this world just waiting to be discovered. Do not be afraid. Take the leap.

Key Features

Explore at your own pace – no time pressure and no dangers.

Drive and design your own unique hoverbike through a handmade landscape.

Help the inhabitants of the world, discover mysterious places and uncover secrets.

Original soundtrack from Japanese Breakfast.

New Features

Take a rest and enjoy the new mini-game: Fishing.

Add various fish and insects to your Vivarium.

Show your talent with the all-new Angler Mask.

PlayStation 5-Exclusive Features

Ride the dunes as immersive as ever before with DualSense.

