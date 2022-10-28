Sonic the Hedgehog Series Tops 1.5 Billion in Sales and Downloads - Sales

Sega has updated in its latest earnings report the sales and downloads for its biggest franchises and has announced the Sonic the Hedgehog series has surpassed 1.51 billion units. The figure includes full game sales and downloads of free-to-play titles.

One year ago the Sonic the Hedgehog series was at 1.38 billion in combined full game sales and downloads of free-to-play titles.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog released in 1991 for the Sega Genesis and sold 15 million units as it was bundled with the console for a while. It is the best-selling entry in the series. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for the Sega Genesis is the second best-selling entry with six million units sold.

The next entry in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, Sonic Frontiers, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC Steam on November 8.

Here is the updated list of sales and downloads of Sega franchises:

Sonic the Hedgehog - 1.51 billion

Total War - 40.4 million

Puyo Puyo - 37.7 million

Football Manager - 25 million

Chain Chronicle - 25 million

Yakuza - 19.8 million (Full game sales only)

Shin Megami Tensei - 19 million

Virtua Fighter - 18.8 million

Hatsune Miku - 18.5 million

Persona - 15.5 million

Phantasy Star - 9 million (Full game sales only)

Fist of the North Star - 7.84 million

Sakura Wars - 5.8 million

Aladdin - 0.58 million (Full game sales only)

Beat King - 0.51 million (Full game sales only)

