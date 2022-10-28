November 2022 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for November 2022. Two Xbox One games will be free to download next month.

Here is the list of Games with Gold:

Praetorians – HD Remaster ($19.99 ERP): Available November 1 to 30

Dead End Job ($16.99 ERP): Available November 16 to December 15

Here is an overview of the games:

Praetorians – HD Remaster

Rome wasn’t built in a day so lucky for you that Praetorians – HD Remaster is unlocked for an entire month! Set during the era of the Roman Empire, this is a real-time strategy game with over 20 campaign missions. You can play as three different armies – the Gauls, Egyptians, and Roman Legions – across three different lands. Every army has its strengths and weaknesses for you to explore and experience as you also exploit the flaws of your enemies. Use your terrain to your advantage. Battle your way to seize victory and become the Emperor.

Dead End Job

Seems like a lot of those ghosts from October are still hanging around in November, so it’s up to you, Hector Plasm, to strap on your vacuum pack, grab your plasma blaster, and get to work! Dead End Job channels the wild funsanity of Saturday morning cartoons, smashing together ectoplasmic gross-out gags, vibrant boo-tiful art, and slapsticky spooky comedy. It’s a procedurally generated couch co-op that you can play solo or with your Ghoul-B-Gone buddy. Do you have the inner spirit to put all of these pests to rest?

