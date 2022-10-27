God of War Ragnarok Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 367 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio have released the launch trailer for God of War Ragnarök ahead of its release next month.

View the launch trailer below:

"Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world," reads the description to the trailer. "All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move…"

God of War Ragnarök will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles