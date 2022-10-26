Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Launches March 3, 2023 - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass worldwide on March 3, 2023.

A Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and SteelBook version are planned.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game, the Season Pass, digital art book, digital mini soundtrack, and the purchase bonus Quinglong Armor DLC. The Season Pass includes three DLC packs that will add new generals, demons, scenarios, stages, weapon types, and more.

The SteelBook version includes a collectible case and the bonus DLC items Crown of Zhurong and Crown of Gonggong.

Read details on the game below:

A joint creation by Team NINJA producers Fumihiko Yasuda (Nioh) and Masaaki Yamagiwa (Bloodborne), Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players will fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

