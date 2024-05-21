Amazon Games Opens New Studio in Bucharest, Romania - News

posted 5 hours ago

Amazon Games has announced it has opened a new video game development studio in Europe, based in Bucharest, Romania.

The new studio will focus on supporting current and future games from Amazon Games. Amazon Games also has development studios based in Orange County, Montreal, San Diego, and Seattle.

"Amazon Games is focused on developing and publishing great games, and we have an ambitious long-term roadmap in front of us," said Amazon Games. Vice President Christoph Hartmann.

"Expanding our internal development teams into Europe was a natural next step for us as we tackle our broad portfolio. Bucharest is known as one of the top emerging European cities for game development and we look forward to tapping into the rich talent pool."

Cristian Pana has been hired to lead the studio. He has over 20 years of experience working in the video game industry, including most recently as the Managing Director at Ubisoft Bucharest. He has worked on Tom Clancy’s The Division, The Crew, Far Cry, Avatar, and more.

"I’m thrilled to join Amazon Games at a time when the team is actively building across an exciting roadmap," said Pana. "I’ve built and led outstanding teams in the past and I know this area of Europe is a hot spot for some of the very best talent in gaming."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

