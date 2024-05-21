Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is Now Available for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Ninja Theory have announced Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21 for $49.99.

"Everything I've seen, everything I've done, has led me to this place."



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is out now!



Read details on the game below:

The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without.

A crafted experience of cinematic immersion

Sink deep into Senua’s world and story, with beautifully realized visuals and encapsulating sound.

Senua’s unique perspective

Experience the world through Senua’s eyes and ears, as a Celtic warrior who experiences psychosis.

A journey into Viking Iceland

An epic journey across 10th century Iceland, recreated from real locations in stunning detail.

Every fight tells a story

Brutal and visceral combat as Senua battles for survival.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

