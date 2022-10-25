2.5D Cyberpunk Game Neon Blood Arrives in 2023 for All Major Platforms - News

Publishers Meridiem Games and Gammera Nest, and developer ChaoticBrain Studio have announced the 2.5D cyberpunk game, Neon Blood, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2023.

The year is 2053, and after the devastation of World War III, humanity has been reduced to existing in a single macropolis called Viridis, which is made up of two cities, the luxurious Bright City and the dystopian Blind City.

Axel McCoin, a detective from Blind City, finds himself motivated by his ideals to rebel against the injustices caused by the social separation between the two cities. Further motivated by the social inequalities that exist in society, he becomes a symbol of revolution to the people who share his ideals.

On his adventure, Axel will meet powerful allies who will help him in his quest as well as enemies who will stand in his way, such as Ruby Emerald who will do everything in her power to derail Axel’s plans.

Key Features:

Neon Blood unveils an elaborate and deep story with a cyberpunk theme that serves as a thread to tell the story of Axel and the relationships he will establish throughout his adventure.

unveils an elaborate and deep story with a cyberpunk theme that serves as a thread to tell the story of Axel and the relationships he will establish throughout his adventure. Character interaction and exploration will lead the Axel through the micropolis of Viridis revealing the different realities of the two cities to players.

Neon Blood has been been created using stunning 2.5D visuals, based on the use of 2D sprites in pixel art with 3D-modelled environments, maintaining an aesthetic differentiation between the 2D characters and the 3D environments.

has been been created using stunning 2.5D visuals, based on the use of 2D sprites in pixel art with 3D-modelled environments, maintaining an aesthetic differentiation between the 2D characters and the 3D environments. Explore the two deeply contrasting cities with markedly different aesthetics – the futuristic sc-fi cityscape of Bright City and dark, gritty cyberpunk inspired Blind City.

Use the investigative skills of detective Axel McCoin to reveal the dark secrets of Viridis and set in motion a revolution that could destroy the foundations of society.

