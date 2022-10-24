Dragon Ball: The Breakers Debuts on the Italian Charts, FIFA 23 Dominates Again - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Five versions of FIFA 23 have remained in the top 10 on the Italian charts for Week 41, 2022, which ended October 2, 2022.

The PlayStation 4 version is in first place, the PlayStation 5 is in second, the Nintendo Switch version is in third, the Xbox One version is in fourth, and the Xbox Series X|S version is in sixth place.

Splatoon 3 (NS) is up two spots to fifth place. Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4) debuted in eighth place.

There are three PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, one PlayStation 5 title, one Xbox One title, one Xbox Series X|S titles, and one PC title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 41, 2022:

FIFA 23 (PS4) FIFA 23 (PS5) FIFA 23 (NS) FIFA 23 (XO) Splatoon 3 (NS)* FIFA 23 (XS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4) - NEW Minecraft (NS) Metro Exodus (PC)

*Retail sales only

