You Can Now Customize Your Xbox Elite Series 2 Controllers With Xbox Design Lab - News

/ 153 Views

by, posted 28 minutes ago

Microsoft announced you are now able to customize your very own Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller with Xbox Design Lab.

You can customize the body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, and buttons. You are also able to choose between a cross-shaped or faceted D-pad and for the first time customize the color of the thumbstick base and ring. You can also laser engrave your name, Gamertag, or a custom 16-character message.

The custom Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller is priced at $149.99 / £124.99 on its own or is available for $209.99 / £174.99 with all its Elite components. You are able to customize the Elite components.

Read the Xbox Wire post below:

Whether you are looking for a custom designed controller for yourself, a loved one, or a special gamer in your life, Xbox Design Lab provides a broad canvas for you to design the perfect controller. Since Xbox Design Lab launched in 2016, the number one fan request has been to include Elite controllers in our unique customization program to empower further personalization of our premium controller. Now you have billions of colorful ways to make the most customizable controller from Xbox unmistakably yours! We’re excited to bring more choices to gamers around the world and can’t wait to see how fans reimagine what it is to be Elite.

Players can choose from a variety of different colors to customize nearly all the external parts of the Elite Series 2 controller including the body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, and buttons. You can even choose between a cross-shaped or faceted D-pad and for the first time ever in Xbox Design Lab, color-customize the thumbstick base and ring. Further personalize your design with laser engraving to add your name, Gamertag or custom 16-character message. The best part is that Elite Series 2 controllers are designed to be fully customizable with interchangeable components, so you can play with a specific setup that works best for you. Choose the right components to unleash your best game, such as metallic paddles and different shaped thumbsticks. Add a custom designed carrying case to match your style and keep the controller and components secure and organized. Mix and match colors on different parts until settling on a design that is uniquely yours and have it shipped right to your door.

Once you have your Elite Series 2 controller, head over to the Xbox Accessories App and customize the Xbox button to perfectly pair with your new color scheme. Choose from a wide array of colors that combine red, blue, and green LEDs to produce over 16 million hues of light. While there, you can also set up different button mapping configurations to tailor the controller to your preferred gaming style. Learn more about the Xbox Accessories app to get started.

Designed to meet the needs of today’s competitive gamers, Elite Series 2 controllers deliver exceptional performance, customization, and durability where it matters most — in your hands. Enhance your aiming with adjustable-tension thumbsticks, fire even faster with shorter hair trigger locks and stay on target with a wrap-around rubberized grip. Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life (varies with usage and other factors) and refined components that are built to last. Easily pair and switch between Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, and mobile devices with Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, so you can be Elite regardless of your preferred gaming platform.

Starting at $149.99 USD MSRP, design the perfect controller for your collection with all the premium Elite Series 2 features. You can buy and personalize individual Elite Accessory Packs to pair with your Elite Series 2 controller, or you can get the controller with all the Elite components for $209.99 USD MSRP. Elite Series 2 Controller are now available in all Xbox Design Lab markets (choose your market and language preference on the Xbox Design Lab homepage). If you don’t know where to start, you’ll find many design inspirations on our website. You can also look through the community gallery to discover and get inspired by other fan creations or share your own. Check out the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section on the Xbox Design Lab website if you have any questions about shipping and handling, product information, and more. Elite Series 2 controllers come with Microsoft’s 1-year limited warranty for added peace of mind, which is in addition to your consumer law rights.

We cannot wait to see the amazing designs that you will create. Be sure to share your designs using #XboxDesignLab on social media so that the rest of the Xbox community can see what you dream up. Visit Xbox Design Lab to begin customizing today!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles