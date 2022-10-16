Splinter Cell Remake Director Leaves Ubisoft - News

The director for the Splinter Cell remake, David Grivel, in a LinkedIn post announced he has left Ubisoft after 11 years.

"After more than 11 years at Ubisoft, it is now time for me to go on a new adventure," said Grivel.

"11 years is a long time and summing it up in one post is quasi-impossible but I must say, I’ve been lucky. Lucky to work with so many great people over the years. Made so many friends.

"From Ubisoft Paris (Ghost Recon Future Soldier), to Ubisoft Toronto (Splinter Cell Blacklist, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Far Cry Primal, 5, 6 and Splinter Cell Remake), I’ve had the opportunity to work on many franchises that I love as a gamer.

"And so, I want to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone I worked with at Ubisoft and say 'au revoir'. This is not 'adieu' for ours is a small industry so I’m looking forward to our paths crossing again in the future."

The Splinter Cell remake was announced in December of last year with Ubisoft Toronto as the developer.

A job posting discovered last month revealed the story for the remake will be updated for a "modern-day audience."

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

