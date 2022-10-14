Overwatch 2 Tops 25 Million Players in 10 Days - News

Activision Blizzard announced Overwatch 2 has surpassed 25 million players in 10 days.

"The launch of Overwatch 2 has been such an important moment for Blizzard," said Blizzard Entertainment President Mike Ybarra. "We’re thrilled to bring new players from around the world into Overwatch’s vibrant universe while welcoming back the existing Blizzard community.

"This is only the beginning—there are so many possibilities to explore in the world of Overwatch, and we cannot wait for players to experience everything the team is building for the live game."

Blizzard announced it will reveal more details at a later date on its upcoming PvE mode.

To celebrate the milestone, Blizzard is giving any player who logs in from October 25 to the end of the season the Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin and a Health Pack Weapon Charm. There will also be three double match XP weekends on the weekend starting October 21, October 28, and November 24:

Starting October 21 at 11:00 a.m. PT, ending October 24 at 11:00 a.m. PT

Starting October 28 at 11:00 a.m. PT, ending October 31 at 11:00 a.m. PT

Starting November 24 at 11:00 a.m. PT, ending November 28 at 11:00 a.m. PT

Overwatch 2 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

