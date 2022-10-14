FIFA 23 Once Again Tops the UK Charts, Two Switch Ports Debut - Sales

FIFA 23 has remained in first place in its second week the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending October 8, 2022.

The release of two Nintendo Switch ports - NieR:Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition and No Man's Sky - helped push the game into the top 10.

NieR: Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition took sixth place with 99 percent of sales for the Switch, while just one percent comes from the PS4 version. No Man's Sky took ninth place as the Switch version accounted for 92 percent of sales.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to third place, while Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga dropped one spot to fourth place. Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 23 Splatoon 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Nintendo Switch Sports NieR: Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V No Man's Sky Pokémon Legends Arceus



