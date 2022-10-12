Microsoft: PlayStation Would Remain Larger Even If Every CoD Player on PlayStation Were to Move to Xbox - News

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK released a new report on Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The report says Sony Interactive Entertainment believes if the deal were to go through it would cause Call of Duty players to switch from PlayStation to Xbox even if the series were to remain multiplatform.

Microsoft has now responded to Sony's claims in a statement to GamesIndustry and says that even if every Call of Duty player on PlayStation switched to Xbox, "the PlayStation gamer base remaining would be significantly larger than Xbox."

Microsoft added, "In short, Sony is not vulnerable to a hypothetical foreclosure strategy, and the Referral Decision incorrectly relies on self-serving statements by Sony which significantly exaggerate the importance of Call of Duty to it and neglect to account for Sony's clear ability to competitively respond.

"While Sony may not welcome increased competition, it has the ability to adapt and compete. Gamers will ultimately benefit from this increased competition and choice."

Microsoft has once again reiterated what Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently stated. Microsoft signed an agreement to Sony in a written letter sent to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan in January. The agreement is that Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles for "several more years" beyond the current Sony deal.

If Microsoft were to take Call of Duty away from PlayStation it would "alienate" the fanbase and "tarnish both the Call of Duty and Xbox brands," stated Microsoft.

The big motivation for the deal is to bring Activision Blizzard games to Xbox Game Pass, which would give gamers more choice in how to access the content.

CMA has concerns the deal could "significantly increase Microsoft’s market power, or even tip the market in

its favour" in reference to subscription services.

Microsoft said that if gamers choose to leave PlayStation for Xbox, it is because Xbox is offering more choices on how its games can be played.

"Should any consumers decide to switch from a gaming platform that does not give them a choice as to how to pay for new games (PlayStation) to one that does (Xbox), then that is the sort of consumer switching behavior that the CMA should consider welfare enhancing and indeed encourage," said Microsoft. "It is not something that the CMA should be trying to prevent."

CMA also expressed concerns that the deal would give Microsoft an advantage in the game streaming area, by using Microsoft's Azure service and PCs. However, Microsoft said Xbox Cloud Gaming doesn't us its Azure and are not streamed from PC hardware.

"There is no advantage," Microsoft said. "Indeed, Xbox considers that it faces a number of significant disadvantages as compared to rival providers of infrastructure for game streaming."

Microsoft added, "Consumer adoption of cloud gaming remains low. Harming or degrading rival services would significantly set-back adoption of this technology – protecting market-leading incumbents (i.e., Sony on console, Apple and Google on mobile, as well as Steam on PC).

"Xbox, as a platform which is in last place in console, seventh place in PC and nowhere in mobile game distribution globally, has no incentive to do this – instead its incentive is to encourage the widespread adoption of cloud gaming technologies by as many providers as possible to encourage the major shift in consumer behaviour required for cloud gaming to succeed."

The CMA has set a deadline of March 1, 2023 to publish its final report and decision on Microsoft's proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition.

