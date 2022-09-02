Microsoft Signed an Agreement to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 'Several More Years' Beyond Current Deal - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in a statement sent to The Verge stated Microsoft signed an agreement to Sony in a written letter sent to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan in January. The agreement is that Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles for "several more years" beyond the current Sony deal.

"In January, we provided a signed agreement to Sony to guarantee Call of Duty on PlayStation, with feature and content parity, for at least several more years beyond the current Sony contract, an offer that goes well beyond typical gaming industry agreements," said Spencer.

It isn't clear the exact number of years, but it has been reported Sony's marketing deal for Call of Duty might end in 2024 and the use of the word "several" would likely mean 3 or more years. This does suggest Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation consoles through at least the end of the current generation.

Microsoft announced in January of this year its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion.

Sony previously claimed to Brazil's regulatory body the Activision Blizzard acquisition is anti-competitive as it could influence people to switch from PlayStation to Xbox and said the Call of Duty series is on its own level of popularity and it is has been the "overwhelmingly the best-selling game" for its genre.

Microsoft says that Sony does not want to see Call of Duty available on Xbox Game Pass on day one as Sony doesn't want to compete with the service and that "Sony is limited to commenting on Call of Duty's brand strength and loyalty and engagement. However, claiming that Call of Duty has a loyal following is a premise from which the conclusion that the game is a 'category of games in itself; does not follow.

Saudi Arabia's competition authority last month became the first place to approve Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Communications Workers of America, the largest communications and media labor union in the United States, sent a letter to the FTC in June in support of the proposed acquisition.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK this week said following its initial investigation into Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard that it has concerns as the acquisition would give Microsoft control over some of the most popular games in the industry like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. The CMA have given Microsoft and Activision Blizzard until September 8 to respond to the concerns and that if the responses are not received by then it will do a Phase 2 investigation. In this case it will appoint an independent panel to take a closer look at the deal.

