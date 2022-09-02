Microsoft Signed an Agreement to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 'Several More Years' Beyond Current Deal - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 666 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in a statement sent to The Verge stated Microsoft signed an agreement to Sony in a written letter sent to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan in January. The agreement is that Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles for "several more years" beyond the current Sony deal.
"In January, we provided a signed agreement to Sony to guarantee Call of Duty on PlayStation, with feature and content parity, for at least several more years beyond the current Sony contract, an offer that goes well beyond typical gaming industry agreements," said Spencer.
It isn't clear the exact number of years, but it has been reported Sony's marketing deal for Call of Duty might end in 2024 and the use of the word "several" would likely mean 3 or more years. This does suggest Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation consoles through at least the end of the current generation.
Microsoft announced in January of this year its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion.
Sony previously claimed to Brazil's regulatory body the Activision Blizzard acquisition is anti-competitive as it could influence people to switch from PlayStation to Xbox and said the Call of Duty series is on its own level of popularity and it is has been the "overwhelmingly the best-selling game" for its genre.
Microsoft says that Sony does not want to see Call of Duty available on Xbox Game Pass on day one as Sony doesn't want to compete with the service and that "Sony is limited to commenting on Call of Duty's brand strength and loyalty and engagement. However, claiming that Call of Duty has a loyal following is a premise from which the conclusion that the game is a 'category of games in itself; does not follow.
Saudi Arabia's competition authority last month became the first place to approve Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Communications Workers of America, the largest communications and media labor union in the United States, sent a letter to the FTC in June in support of the proposed acquisition.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK this week said following its initial investigation into Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard that it has concerns as the acquisition would give Microsoft control over some of the most popular games in the industry like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. The CMA have given Microsoft and Activision Blizzard until September 8 to respond to the concerns and that if the responses are not received by then it will do a Phase 2 investigation. In this case it will appoint an independent panel to take a closer look at the deal.
Probably through the end of the PS5/Xbox Series X console cycle, and than changing it for the PS6/next Xbox system.
This is probably the correct answer and the one that probably satisfies all parties involved to the extent that that is possible. Sony has a whole generation to prepare for life after COD now, and Microsoft will have time to build up a larger install base to make the transition more cost effective
And Sony is not at the mercy of CoD. If they have a sense that this may happen, then they have this generation to resuscitate Killzone, MAG, Planetside, etc. Maybe work with EA to bring back Medal of Honor either exclusively on PS, or playing best on PS (timed exclusivity, or something). Or create new shooter IPs.
If Sony can't figure out how to compete against Microsoft with Activision under their belt in 6 years, then that's just too damn bad for them.
Surely the money they would forgo far outweighs some sort of exclusivity. The board of MS aren't going to pass up that much money.
So several and not permanent.... and also not even defined.
Yep exactly. I’ve heard numerous people talk like CoD would remain on PS forever, but I’ve never heard Spencer say those words. He always used language that implied temporary continuation of CoD on PS.
Honestly, I feel like I’m taking crazy pills that I hear nearly no one speak out against this deal. I truly don’t see how this is allowed. A company as large as MS should be forced to have their individual businesses more walled off and forced to operate more independently, so that maybe they were only allowed to throw something like 50% more cash at an acquisition for a specific business than what that individual business currently had in cash. Hell, even 100%. But for big daddy MS—the second largest company in the entire world, that generates more profit per year than the entire market cap of 90% of current companies, and who is 20x larger than Sony and nearly 40x larger than Nintendo—to be allowed to throw $69 billion from their non-gaming cash cow businesses at an acquisition for their gaming business to literally buy their way into first place seems not right to me. It’s a very similar issue with Disney being allowed to buy all of Fox. No one else is even close to them any longer. But anyone who’s paying attention knows that money undoubtedly exchanged hands with US politicians to make the deal happen.
These purchases are only going to get larger as these behemoth companies get larger and larger, and if our corrupt, lobbying government doesn’t put a stop to it, Amazon, FB, MS, Google, and Apple will be allowed to buy their way into first place for anything.
I am okay with them buying companies as it will end up on gamepass. With being on gamepass, more people get to play them as its on console, pc and the cloud for mobile gamers. That targets a huge number of potential gamers compared to being stuck to only playstation or Nintendo. More players the better for any existing or new ips
Dear jim ryan , this is papa phill, listen , dont make any fuzz about this aquisition and we give you a treat ok ? We give you call of duty for more three years if you be a good boy. Why do you care anyway, we.just bought 70billion of a publisher but the games are not even that good my guy. Its not a big deal dude ,you will be fine wink wink smile face emoji
Deal ???? Deal. I knew we can count on you !