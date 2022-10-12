Sony Says Call of Duty Players Will Switch to Xbox, Even If it Remains on PlayStation - News

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK has released a new report on Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The report reveals that Sony Interactive Entertainment believes if the deal were to go through it would cause Call of Duty players to switch from PlayStation to Xbox even if the series were to remain multiplatform.

"SIE told the CMA that, even if CoD games remained available on PlayStation following the Merger, the Merged Entity would still be able to engage in partial foreclosure by increasing the differentiation between the versions of CoD available on Xbox and on PlayStation," reads the document.

Sony says Call of Duty on Xbox would end up getting extra content and enhancements compared to the PlayStation version. However, it should be noted Sony's current deal with Activision Blizzard that has been in place for nearly a decade means the PlayStation versions do get exclusive content. Microsoft during the Xbox 360 era had paid for exclusive Call of Duty marketing and content.

"According to SIE, gamers may expect that CoD on Xbox will include extra content and enhanced interoperability with the console hardware, in addition to any benefits from membership in XGP." the report added. "SIE submitted that these factors are likely to influence gamers’ choice of console."

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently stated Microsoft signed an agreement to Sony in a written letter sent to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan in January. The agreement is that Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles for "several more years" beyond the current Sony deal.

