Sony Paid $3.5 Million to Add Ark: Survival Evolved on PlayStation Plus in March 2022

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment paid $3.5 million to Snail Games, the owner of publisher and developer Studio Wildcard, in November 2021 to add Ark: Survival Evolved as a PlayStation Plus game in March 2022, according to an SEC filing by Snail Games.

"In November 2021, the Company entered an agreement with Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC to make ARK 1 available on the PS4 platform and PS Plus program for a period of 5 weeks in exchange for $3.5 million," reads the SEC filing.

"Sony launched the 5-week program on March 1, 2022 and the Company recognized the full amount of revenue from this contract for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as the significant performance obligation of making the game available on the platform was met on the first day of the contract."

Snail Games also had agreement with Microsoft to have Ark: Survival Evolved available on Xbox Game Pass. The deal was going to end in 2021, however, it was expected.

It was announced in December 2020 a sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved, ARK II, as an Xbox Series X|S console exclusive, as well as for PC. It will launch in 2023 for those platforms and Xbox Game Pass.

"The agreement was subsequently amended in June 2020 to extend the ARK 1 game pass perpetually effective January 1, 2022 and to put ARK 2 on game pass for three years upon release," reads the SEC filing.

The filing added, "The Company recognized $2.5 million in revenue related to ARK 1 perpetual license for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and deferred $2.3 million related to ARK 2 that is included in the long-term portion of deferred revenue."

