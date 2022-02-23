PlayStation Plus Games for March 2022 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 45 minutes ago / 233 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment following a leak on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for March 2022, which will be available from Tuesday, March 1 to Monday, April 4.
Ark: Survival Evolved | PS4
In this MMO survival game, you awaken on the shores of a mysterious island and must quickly adapt to everything its hostile environment throws at you. Harvest resources to craft items and build shelters, and use your newly crafted equipment to kill, tame or breed leviathan dinosaurs and other creatures that roam the land. And you’re not the only one stranded: team up with – or prey on – hundreds of other players.
Team Sonic Racing | PS4
The speeding ‘hog switches sneakers for wheels in this thrilling, competitive style arcade racer. Face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing, race together across stunning worlds and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts. Pick one of the Sonic franchise’s iconic faces, who have been split across three distinct character types, then unlock game changing vehicle customization options to suit your racing style.
Ghostrunner | PS5
Wield a blade and perform amazing parkour feats to battle your way up a megastructure tower city in this intense, fast-paced first-person adventure. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail. One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a fearless, never-ending dance with death.
Ghost of Tsushima: Legends | PS4 & PS5
Ghost of Tsushima’s standalone, cooperative multiplayer experience is inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology. Choose from four unique classes – Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin – and invite friends or use online matchmaking to fight side-by-side as legends in four exciting game modes. Pair up to progress through the Story missions, gather three other players to take on Survival or go two versus two in the competitive Rivals.
GOT: Legends is such a good DLC that it is almost worthy of being counted as a full game unto itself.
The only problem gamers are going to have this and next month is trying to fill out their backlog. Horizon Zero Dawn and Elden Rings I am sure are going to eat up whatever time gamers have remaining in this month and the next .
Too many "must have" games in such a short period of time.
Hey, that's always a good problem to have in my books.
-GAMER PROBLEMS NINJA APPROVED-
Very nice month indeed. Much better than last month. However, I wonder if this is gonna be a thing now. You know...giving us part of a game and not the whole one. Yes I'm referring to GoT, not to mention the others in the past like Godfall.
Nice month. I recommend Ghostrunner and it's cool that people get a taste of Tsushima as well.
Sonic will fill my racing needs until the Mario Kart expansion later in March. I'll try out Ghostrunner for sure, maybe Ark but don't really have time for all of them with my already huge backlog.