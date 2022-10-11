Nintendo Switch Update Updates Pro Controller Bluetooth Firmware - News

Nintendo has released firmware update version 15.0.0 for the Nintendo Switch.

The update made "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience." it also moved the location of the Bluetooth Audio menu within the System Settings and screenshots taken using the Capture Button while in the Nintendo Switch Online application can now be found on the Nintendo Switch HOME menu.

While it isn't listed Dataminer OtmealDome via Twitter says the update has updated the Pro Controller Bluetooth firmware, handling for Ethernet adapters was moved to its own dedicated OS module, and a number of error messages were added and changed.

the update also added a pop-up for people attempting to exceed the max headphone volume while the limiter is on, bad words for China was updated, and text related to privacy laws in Australia and New Zealand were also added.

Read Nintendo's patch notes below:

Ver. 15.0.0 (Released October 10, 2022)

The location of the Bluetooth Audio menu within System Settings has moved.

Screenshots can be taken using the Capture Button while in the Nintendo Switch Online application found on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu. Video capture is not supported.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

