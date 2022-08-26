Embracer Group Acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos, and Square Enix Montreal Completed - News

Embracer Group announces its acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, Square Enix Montreal, and a collection of IPs, including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain and more from Square Enix has been completed.

The companies will form Embracer Group's 12 operative group under the leadership of Phil Rogers and his management teams.

More information on the acquisition will be released by Embracer Group and the companies at a later date.

The acquisition was announced in May in a deal worth $300 million. Embracer Group paid for the deal in a cash and debt-free basis.

"We are thrilled to welcome these studios into the Embracer Group," Embracer Group co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefors said in May. "We recognize the fantastic intellectual property, world class creative talent, and track record of excellence that have been demonstrated time and again over the past decades. It has been a great pleasure meeting the leadership teams and discussing future plans for how they can realize their ambitions and become a great part of Embracer."

Square Enix America and Europe CEO Phil Rogers added at the time, "Embracer is the best kept secret in gaming: a massive, decentralized collection of entrepreneurs whom we are thrilled to become a part of today. It is the perfect fit for our ambitions: make high-quality games, with great people, sustainably, and grow our existing franchises to their best versions ever. Embracer allows us to forge new partnerships across all media to maximize our franchises’ potential and live our dreams of making extraordinary entertainment."

