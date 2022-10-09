Xbox Game Pass Generated $2.9 Billion in Revenue in 2021 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,238 Views
Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) last week voted to approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition with no restrictions.
The report from Brazil's CADE has revealed Xbox Game Pass generated $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021. All of Xbox generated $16.28 billion in the 2021 calendar year. This would mean Xbox Game Pass accounted for 17.8 percent of all Xbox revenue generated last year.
It was announced in January of this year Xbox Game pass had surpassed 25 million subscribers.
We need a lot more context. Is that just gamepass subscriptions, and are we certain that it excludes PC subs? If I buy DLC for a game that I play on gamepass, where is that revenue shown? Same with cosmetics. Where do they recognize that revenue?
We aren't sure whether or not pc is counted. Microsoft markets gamepass as Xbox Gamepass for Console and Xbox gamepass for pc.
Also 2.9 billion sounds like a lot, but how much revenue was lost by people not buying the game instead. We also don't know the marketing cost, operational costs, cost of acquiring games yet. Which will only rise as gamepads gets bigger. As more in gamepass means less sold via other routes.
Very hard to imagine they couldn’t profit off of 2.9 billion, which doesn’t even include PC subscribers. It clearly generates more revenue than most of us thought.
Yeah, comes out to $240m a month in 2021. They add anywhere from 12-20 games per month, and I doubt very many of those monthly games cost them more than a couple million since alot of what they add are indie and AA games (I doubt they pay more than a few hundred thousand $ for some of the indies they add). We heard they paid between $5-10m to get Guardians of the Galaxy onto Gamepass, and it was a AAA game that was only 3 or 4 months old, an even older AAA game would likely cost less than that to add to Gamepass. The day one Gamepass deals probably cost a good bit, especially the day one AAA's, but there have only been like 3 day one AAA deals so far, it's far from an every month thing. So while they may lose money on the rare months with a day one AAA 3rd party game, the rest of the months should be netting a tidy profit, resulting in an overall net profit.
Also worth noting that the $2.9b apparently is for console gamepass only, they make additional money from PC gamepass, plus this also doesn't seem to include any revenue generated by people using their Gamepass discount to buy Gamepass games or DLC for Gamepass games, Xbox of course gets the standard 30% cut of the revenue on those sales.
I think we can say without doubt now that Gamepass is a profitable model, and will only become more profitable in the future as subs continue to grow on the back of the Bethesda and Activision-Blizzard acquisitions and continued day one gamepass deals on 3rd party games.
Animal Crossing alone generated close to 2 billion dollars in 2020. Most Call of Duty games gross over 2 billion dollars a piece. Your going to need to almost double that install base to break even adding Call of Duty to gamepass.
Yeah but Game Pass is indefinite revenue compared to single titles. And it’s only growing. This revenue amount doesn’t include PC subs either since that’s a separate sub service.
That suggests that everyone will choose to play CoD on Gamepass instead of buying it. We already know quite alot of people take advantage of the Gamepass discount to to buy games. Plus not everyone on Xbox and PC will get Gamepass, some still choose to play games the old fashioned way.
Not to mention the fact that CoD won't be day one Gamepass until after the current Sony 3 game CoD marketing deal ends in most likely 2024, so the first CoD on Gamepass day one could be in 2025, by then Gamepass could be at 40m+ subs easily thanks to Starfield, other 2023 and 2024 Xbox exclusives (Avowed, Fable, Hellblade 2, Contraband, Perfect Dark, etc.), and continued day one Gamepass deals on 3rd party games.
I am one of the 25 million that solely relies on gamepass. If I like the game then I buy the physical copy for my collection. I have converted 10 people to ganepass and they don't game 🤣
What's depressing is how a stupid single microtransaction-heavy mobile game generates that same amount.
Through the Epic lawsuit vs Apple and the regulatory oversight of the Activision deal, we got a behind the look at some number, figures, and industry secrets that would not have been released otherwise.
