Xbox Game Pass Generated $2.9 Billion in Revenue in 2021 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) last week voted to approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition with no restrictions.

The report from Brazil's CADE has revealed Xbox Game Pass generated $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021. All of Xbox generated $16.28 billion in the 2021 calendar year. This would mean Xbox Game Pass accounted for 17.8 percent of all Xbox revenue generated last year.

It was announced in January of this year Xbox Game pass had surpassed 25 million subscribers.

