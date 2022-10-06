The Super Mario Bros. Movie First Trailer Released - News

/ 200 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Nintendo and Illumination today released the first trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. It will arrive in theaters on April 7, 2023.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the movie below:

Genre: Action-Comedy

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco

Screenplay: Matthew Fogel

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Shigeru Miyamoto

From Illumination and Nintendo comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. The film will be released in North America on April 7, 2023 and in Japan on April 27, 2023.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Illuminations’s Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles