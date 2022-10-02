FIFA 23 Debuts on the Steam Charts, Steam Deck Takes First - Sales

/ 215 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 39, 2022, which ended October 2, 2022.

Three edition of FIFA 23 debuted in the top 10 this week. The Ultimate Edition debuted in second place, the standard edition in fourth place, and the Pre-order Edition in eighth place.

BONELAB is the one other new title in the top 10. It debuted in sixth place.

Cyberpunk 2077 dropped two spots to fifth place, while Slime Rancher 2 fell from fourth to seventh place in its second week.

Pre-orders for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fell from second place and are now in ninth and 10th places.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition - NEW Ned for Speed Heat FIFA 23 - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 BONELAB - NEW Slime Rancher 2 FIFA 23 Pre-order Edition - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Pre-order

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles