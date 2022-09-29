Cuphead Retail Edition Announced for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, Includes The Delicious Last Course DLC - News

Studio MHDR and iam8bit have announced a retail version of Cuphead for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It includes the base game and The Delicious Last Course DLC.

A release date for the retail version was not announced. Anyone interested can sign-up here to get notified when more information is released.

Cuphead released for the Xbox One and PC in September 2017, for the Switch in April 2019, and for the PS4 in July 2020.

On Cuphead’s 5th anniversary, we’re overjoyed to say: the game is Coming Soon to retail stores everywhere!! It will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 & Nintendo Switch...including The Delicious Last Course!



Sign up now to be the first to know more: https://t.co/FAs05ii86R pic.twitter.com/xz2OClBpwq — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) September 29, 2022

