By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Cuphead Retail Edition Announced for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, Includes The Delicious Last Course DLC

Cuphead Retail Edition Announced for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, Includes The Delicious Last Course DLC - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 427 Views

Studio MHDR and iam8bit have announced a retail version of Cuphead for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It includes the base game and The Delicious Last Course DLC.

A release date for the retail version was not announced. Anyone interested can sign-up here to get notified when more information is released.

Cuphead released for the Xbox One and PC in September 2017, for the Switch in April 2019, and for the PS4 in July 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

10 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Valdney (3 hours ago)

I patiently waited for this. My wait was rewarded. Cool!!

  • +2
darthv72 (4 hours ago)

I have the promotional steelbook that was released for this game back when it was only on xbox one and pc. Now its on ps4 and switch as well.

  • +1
V-r0cK (4 hours ago)

...and I just bought the digital a few days ago '-_-

Ah wells, I'll probably pick this up too lol

  • +1
yo33331 (4 hours ago)

new release for the old hardware ? Cool!

  • +1
deerox yo33331 (4 hours ago)

A rarity for Xbox One, but pretty common for PS4. The PS4 gets new games pretty often, espacially from Japanese companies.

  • +1
SecondWar yo33331 (4 hours ago)

Also released today were two physicals games for the PS3 - Shakedown Hawaii and Retro City Rampage.

  • +1
yo33331 SecondWar (3 hours ago)

wow, shocking. I didn't know that

  • +1
siebensus4 (1 hour ago)

I knew it would come someday. I waited all the time. I'm a burnt child since the Ori Collection. That's why I don't buy those games when they're new released and digital only.

  • 0
KLXVER (2 hours ago)

Finally! Been waiting to play the DLC for this.

  • 0
Darwinianevolution (2 hours ago)

Neat.

  • 0