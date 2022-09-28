Team Ninja Isn't Against Letting Another Studio Develop a New Ninja Gaiden - News

The director and president of Team Ninja Fumihiko Yasuda in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle was asked if he would be okay with another studio working on a new Ninja Gaiden or handing it off to a younger internal team.

"We’re not announcing anything," Yasuda said. "But both of those ideas sound like great plans and are both possibilities in a sense. Those are both very, very reasonable ideas for potentially a sequel in any series, not just Ninja Gaiden.

"But what I want to say is, if we were to theoretically work with another company on a new Ninja Gaiden title, we would need to make sure that it would be a title that the fans would really enjoy and exceed their expectations.

"It’s not just a matter of, 'hey, let’s just go do this': all the pieces would need to fit, and it would need to be the right team… either a younger team internally or another company that would really need to fit the Ninja Gaiden pedigree."

Yasuda was asked about how Team Ninja is able to keep its existing player base happy, while introducing a new IP Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

"We’re so happy that people are big fans of our existing series, and so there is that feeling of wanting to create a new entry in those series," said Yasuda.

"But a lot of it is about balancing that desire to create these new games for these big fanbases that some of these existing IP have, along with seeing what kind of resources there are within the dev team: seeing what kind of skills the current members of Team Ninja have, and then deciding from there if that would work for a particular series.

"Would that work for an existing IP? Or would that be better suited to a new IP? We’re really happy there are so many fans, and we want to make a new title for those existing series. But it’s all down to seeing if that’s a possibility and if there are skillsets there in the team to make use of that."

Team Ninja in June of this year announced a Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass with an early 2023 release window.

