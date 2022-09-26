The Last of Us HBO Series Trailer Released - News

HBO and Naughty Dog have released the first teaser trailer for The Last of Us HBO TV series that features nearly 90 seconds of footage. The series will premiere in 2023.

View the teaser trailer below:

The first season of the show will adapt the first game in the franchise. However, some episodes will "deviate greatly" due to the game and HBO series being in a different medium. Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann is one of five directors for the first season of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series.

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal plays Joel and Bella Ramey, best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in HBO's Game of Thrones, plays Ellie.

