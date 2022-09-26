Splatoon 3 Remains in First on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Splatoon 3 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 37th week of 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in second place, NBA 2K23 remained in third place, and Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fourth place.

Minecraft is up two spots to fifth place, FIFA 22 is up four spots to 10th place, and Mario Party Superstars is up one spot to seventh place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 36, 2022: Splatoon 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K23 Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft FIFA 22 Mario Party Superstars Pokémon Legends: Arceus New Super Mario Bros. U The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

