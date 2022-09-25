Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Delayed to 2023 - News

Publisher Netflix and developer Night School Studio announced Oxenfree II: Lost Signals has been delayed from 2022 to 2023. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

"We owe it to our amazing community to make Oxenfree II: Lost Signals the best game it can possibly be. Seeing your fan art, reading your excited comments, and connecting with you fuels our ambition to make this our best game yet. To make OXENFREE II truly special and add more localizations, we’re moving our release window to 2023.

"Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding. We can’t wait to share the game with you. Stay tuned!"

An update on OXENFREE II: Lost Signals pic.twitter.com/bEcwrvHUR9 — Night School Studio (@nightschoolers) September 24, 2022

