Switch Outsells PS5 in Europe in August 2022, GTAV Top Selling Game

posted 6 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V took first place on the Europe charts for August 2022, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry. It was also the best-selling game a year ago in August 2021.

The reboot of Saints Row debuted in second place with sales right behind Grand Theft Auto V.

The PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered helped push the game up to sixth place. Two Point Campus debuted in 16th place.

Grand Theft Auto V was the best-selling digital game and Nintendo Switch Sports was the best-selling physical game. It should be noted Nintendo does not share digital sales.

There were a total of 7.7 million games sold in August across Europe, which is a decrease of 12.4 percent year-on-year. 3.2 million games were physical store sales, while the rest are digital sales.

There were 310,000 video game consoles sold across Europe in August. However, it should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany. This is down 19 percent compared to August 2021.

Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console as it remains narrowly ahead of the PlayStation 5.

The PS5 had its second-best month after June as stocks remain well above where it was during the first quarter of the year. The Xbox Series X|S had its fourth best month.

The PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory in Europe in August. There were 1.18 million add-on products sold across Europe, which is a nine percent drop year-over-year.

Top 20 Games in Europe in August 2022, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 2 Saints Row (Deep Silver) 3 FIFA 22 (EA) 4 F1 22 (EA/Codemasters) 5 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 6 Spider-Man Remastered (Sony) 7 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 9 Horizon: Forbidden West (Sony) 10 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 11 Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) 12 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 13 The Sims 4 (EA) 14 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo) 15 Dishonored (Bethesda) 16 Two Point Campus (Sega) 17 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 18 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 19 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo)* 20 Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (Nintendo)*

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE ion>and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

