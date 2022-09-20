EA: Call of Duty Xbox Exclusivity Being Uncertain is a 'Tremendous Opportunity' for Battlefield - News

/ 365 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson speaking during an event at Goldman Sachs and reported by Axios journalist Stephen Totilo says the uncertainty of Call of Duty exclusivity on Xbox if Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved is an opportunity for Battlefield.

"In a world where there may be questions over the future of Call of Duty and what platforms that might be on or might not be on, being platform agnostic and completely cross-platform with Battlefield, I think is a tremendous opportunity," said Wilson.

Wilson did admit the previous two Battlefield games launched in a state they should not have.

"I don't think we delivered in the last two iterations of that in the way that we should have," he said.

"There's a lot of work we've got to do there. But at it's very core it's extraordinary IP. And we've seen in the world of entertainment is [that] great IP is resilient. And we've seen movies, you know, not live up to the expectations of franchises. Star Wars might be one such franchise, and then you can see what happens when you get the right creative team involved, how they can completely reinvent and grow a franchise."

QUOTE: "I don’t think we delivered in the last two iterations of that in the way that we should have."

- EA CEO Andrew Wilson on Battlefield



From a Goldman Sachs conf last week. Full quote below



ALSO: Wilson doesn't seem to mind CoD-Xbox exclusivity confusion. Could help EA! pic.twitter.com/bVtcB6wi6k — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 19, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles