Former PlayStation Boss Shawn Layden Joins Tencent as Strategic Advisor

Shawn Layden, the former PlayStation boss, in a LinkedIn post announced he has joined Tencent Games as a strategic advisor.

"I am delighted to share that I have recently joined Tencent Games as a strategic advisor," said Layden.

"In this new role, I hope to advise, assist, and support the team at Tencent as they deepen their activities and commitments within the industry to which I've devoted the majority of my career. We are at an epoch defining moment in gaming and interactive entertainment.

"There are many possible roads ahead but only a few are profound, broadening, inclusive, edifying, inspiring, and/or sustainable. I am thrilled to continue this journey of discovery and thank Tencent for the opportunity. "

Layden worked at Sony at PlayStation from May 1996 to October 2019. He was first hired as a Producer on International Software Development from May 1996 to January 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, followed by the Vice President at Sony Computer Entertainment Europe from January 1999 to September 2007. He was also the President at Sony Computer Entertainment Japan from October 2007 to March 2010.

He was also the Chief Operating Officer in the US from April 2010 to March 2014, the President and CEO from April 2014 to March, as well as the Chairman from April 2016 to October 2019.

