Splatoon 3 Enters the Italian Charts at the Top - Sales

Splatoon 3 (NS)* debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 36, 2022, which ended September 11, 2022.

Three versions of NBA 2K23 debuted in the top 10 this week. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in second place, the PlayStation 4 version in third place, and the Xbox Series X|S version in 10th place.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up two spots to fourth place, while F1 22 (PS4) dropped from second to fifth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* fell from third to sixth place.

There are four Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 titles, two PlayStation 5 titles, and one Xbox Series X|S title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 36, 2022:

Splatoon 3 (NS)* - NEW NBA 2K23 (PS5) - NEW NBA 2K23 (PS4) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) F1 22 (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* The Last of Us Part I (PS5) Minecraft (NS) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* NBA 2K23 (XS) - NEW

*Retail sales only

