NBA 2K23 and Splatoon 3 Debut on the Australian Charts - Sales

NBA 2K23 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 11, 2022.

Splatoon 3 is the one other new title in the top 10 this week. The Nintendo Switch exclusive debuted in second place.

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in third and fourth places, respectively.

The Last Of Us Part I after debuting in first place the previous week has dropped down to fifth place. The reboot of Saints Row dropped from third to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

NBA 2K23 - NEW Splatoon 3 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 The Last Of Us Part I Saints Row Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Minecraft (NS)

