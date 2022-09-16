Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher and developer Apogee Entertainment, New Blood Interactive, and developer Nightdive Studios have announced Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG. It will launch in early 2023.

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition takes players back to the era when shooters were elegant in their simplicity and filled with balls-to-the-wall ferocious action. Brought into the modern era courtesy of Nightdive’s famous KEX Engine, the Ludicrous Edition features 4K visuals, increased field-of-vision, 60 frames-per-second of bullets, explosions, an enchanted baseball bat, cloud saves, achievements, multiplayer support, and much more!

In Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition, players gear up with a five-person task force known as the H.U.N.T. (High-Risk United Nations Taskforce) to infiltrate a mysterious (and exceedingly dangerous) island full of maniacal cultists. With updated HUD and UI elements, players can enjoy the classic campaign *plus* restored cut content and a new, original story episode in the Rise of the Triad universe. Once they’ve blasted their way through the single-player campaign, players can grab a few pals and engage in some old-school multiplayer COMMbatt deathmatch with multiple modes!

Key Features:

Five playable characters.

Guns, rocket launchers… and bats.

Level editor with steam workshop support.

Multiple multiplayer modes — including the first ever capture the flag mode.

A classic for modern hardware — 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, increased field of view, updated heads-up display and user interface, original sprites and texture, modern resolutions, achievements, cloud saves, and more.

A thrilling story that screams 90s at the top of its lungs.

All original Rise of the Triad episodes and expansion packs plus.

Rise of the Triad episodes and expansion packs plus. A new episode created by New Blood, Nightdive, and Apogee software veterans.

Ability to play with 1995 or 2013 soundtracks and jukebox.

Level after level of explosive single-player action.

