Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Officially Launches for PC on October 19

posted 22 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy following a leak have officially announced the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will launch on October 19 via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and first released for the PlayStation 5 on January 28 of this year.

The PC version of the collection includes PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements, including a reimagined UI, scale sliders, GPU and VRAM detection, Variable Load Speed, and more.

View the PC trailer of the collection below:

Check out the PC specs below:

Minimum Recommended Performance Ultra Performance Goals 30 FPS @ 720p Medium Settings 30 FPS @ 1080p High Settings 60 FPS @ 1440p High Settings 60 FPS @ 4K Ultra Settings CPU Intel i5-4330 AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i7-4770 AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel i7-7700k AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel i9-9900k AMD Ryzen 9 3950X GPU NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) AMD R9 290X (4 GB) NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD RX 570 (4 GB) NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8 GB) AMD RX 5700 XT (8 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB) AMD RX 6800 (16 GB) RAM 8 GB (16 GB Recommended) 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Storage 126 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) 126 GB SSD 126 GB SSD 126 GB SSD

