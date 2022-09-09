Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Launches for PC on October 19 - News

posted 4 hours ago

The PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will launch on October 19 via a listing on the Epic Games Store that has since been removed. The news was reported by Gematsu. The PC version of the collection will launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

If you pre-order the game you will get a new Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully’s seaplane.

Read details on the pre-order bonus below:

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, remastered and optimized for PC, hits Epic Games Store on Oct. 19, and if you pre-purchase it, you’ll get a snazzy new Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully’s seaplane.

To grab the seaplane, digitally and figuratively, you just need to pre-purchase the wonderful Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection from the Epic Games Store starting Sept. XX. You get the glider immediately following your pre-purchase. Or you can wait for the seaplane to hit the Fortnite item shop on Nov. 17.

In Fortnite, the gray and aqua-green Goose spirals up to the player as they drop from the Battle Bus, letting them latch onto grips hanging from its fuselage and then guide the twin-prop plane to whatever landing zone they deem appropriate.

The stunning seaplane glider joins a collection of other Uncharted-themed cosmetics, including Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer outfits, an emote, and two harvesting tools, that made their way into the game earlier this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

