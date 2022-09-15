Splatoon 3 Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sales Explode - Sales

Splatoon 3 (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 1,934,680 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 11, 2022.

Alice Gear Aigis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 5,538 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place with sales of 12,605 units. Minecraft (NS) is in third place with sales of 9,331 units.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 9,071 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 7,900 units.

Earth Defense Force 6 (PS4) is the one non-Switch game in the top 10. It came in sixth place with sales of 7,806 units.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 182,876 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 2,864 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 459 units, the 3DS sold 74 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 11 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1,934,680 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,605 (4,827,754) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,331 (2,786,049) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 9,071 (724,712) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,900 (3,271,715) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher, 08/26/22) – 7,806 (91,183) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 7,115 (883,907) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,866 (4,971,812) [NSW] Alice Gear Aigis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix (MAGES., 09/08/22) – 5,538 (New) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 4,927 (265,714)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 148,377 (2,525,961) Switch – 27,859 (18,666,760) Switch Lite – 6,640 (4,886,242) PlayStation 5 – 2,227 (1,649,691) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 637 (264,810) Xbox Series S – 284 (165,246) Xbox Series X – 175 (158,925) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 74 (1,188,680) PlayStation 4 – 11 (7,819,860)

