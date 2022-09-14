Ad for PS5 Timed Exclusive Deathloop Appears on Xbox Consoles - News

Deathloop released one year ago on September 13, 2021 as a PlayStation 5 console timed exclusive, as well as for PC. It now appears the game is going to launch soon on the Xbox Series X|S.

An ad for Deathloop has now appeared on the Xbox dashboard, spotted by VideoGamesChronicle. However, when you click on the ad it doesn't take you to the Xbox Store page for the game.

It isn't known when Deathloop will launch on the Xbox Series X|S, however, it is likely soon.

Deathloop developer Arkane and publisher Bethesda Softworks was acquired by Microsoft after Sony made a deal with Bethesda to make the game a PS5 console timed exclusive.

Microsoft has honored any deals in place when they acquired Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax Media. This also includes Ghostwire: Tokyo, which released as a PS5 console timed exclusive for one year, as well as on PC on March 25, 2022.

