Ad for PS5 Timed Exclusive Deathloop Appears on Xbox Consoles - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 822 Views
Deathloop released one year ago on September 13, 2021 as a PlayStation 5 console timed exclusive, as well as for PC. It now appears the game is going to launch soon on the Xbox Series X|S.
An ad for Deathloop has now appeared on the Xbox dashboard, spotted by VideoGamesChronicle. However, when you click on the ad it doesn't take you to the Xbox Store page for the game.
It isn't known when Deathloop will launch on the Xbox Series X|S, however, it is likely soon.
Deathloop developer Arkane and publisher Bethesda Softworks was acquired by Microsoft after Sony made a deal with Bethesda to make the game a PS5 console timed exclusive.
Microsoft has honored any deals in place when they acquired Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax Media. This also includes Ghostwire: Tokyo, which released as a PS5 console timed exclusive for one year, as well as on PC on March 25, 2022.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I'll give it a go on Game Pass. It should release in the next week or 2.
Yeah, came here to say the same thing. Definitely worth a download if and when it gets added to Game Pass. Which it should, since it's from a Microsoft first-party studio.
Great game, really enjoyed it. Good to see more people able to play it
You're doing it wrong. You're supposed to be butthurt that someone else with a different plastic box is getting something that up until now has been console-exclusive to your plastic box! ;)
I think Sony had a one year exclusive deal but it had a second Claus about it releasing on gamepass. I think Sony likes to do that sort of thing. So I think MS might have to wait a bit more for ot to release on gamepass day one. Otherwise I see no reason it's not out today on xbox.