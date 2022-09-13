Judgment and Lost Judgment Rated for PC - News

/ 142 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Judgment and sequel Lost Judgment have both been rated for PC by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). Check out the Judgment rating here and the Lost Judgment rating here.

Judgment is an action-adventure video game series published by Sega and developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. It is a spin-off series of the Yakuza series.

Judgment released for the PlayStation 4 in 2018 in Japan and in 2019 worldwide. It also released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in April 2021.

Lost Judgment released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in September 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles