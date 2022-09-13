Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Launches December 13 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 439 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix announced Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 13.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, which features a complete HD graphics overhaul, newly arranged soundtrack, and an updated combat system, begins seven years before the events of Final Fantasy VII and follows Zack Fair, a young Shinra SOLDIER operative. As his adventure unfolds, he discovers the dark secrets of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters they create.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles