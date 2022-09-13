The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Launches May 12, 2023 for Switch - News

Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct announced the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that! Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

