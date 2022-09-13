By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Launches May 12, 2023 for Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Launches May 12, 2023 for Switch - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,316 Views

Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct announced the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that! Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

Mystro-Sama (5 hours ago)

That scared me. For a second I thought it was coming out in December. The American date format makes no sense. lol

Alistair Mystro-Sama (4 hours ago)
2zosteven (5 hours ago)

switch will sell millions. switch 2 will sell millions again!

S.Peelman (7 hours ago)

Good name, cool trailer but they torment me with its shortness.

xMetroid (7 hours ago)

Showed little but i love the tone of the game. A bit curious of how they will reuse the same map fr. But yea, can't wait to discover the lore of this Zonai tribe.

gtotheunit91 (8 hours ago)

LET'S GO!!!!

gtotheunit91 (3 hours ago)

Also, please Nintendo don't require finding 900 korok seeds to 100% the game :) here's the list of things I did in BotW

Completed all 120 shrines
Completed the main story
Completed all 4 divine beasts
Found all memories
Completed all side quests
Discovered all locations
Completed entire Compendium

Completion percentage: 35% xD

Kakadu18 gtotheunit91 (40 minutes ago)

That percentage on the map actually only references the map itself. On my latest playthrough I got 60% with 250 korok seeds, 80 shrines, maybe half of all the sude quests and not completed main story.
To get 100% you need to literally get every single name on the map like bridges and stuff.

V-r0cK (5 hours ago)

Dammit i still need to finish the first one! +100hrs in and only beat the first beast xD

gtotheunit91 V-r0cK (5 hours ago)

How the hell? What have you been doing for 100 hours? lol admiring the view from the tallest mountain? ;)

V-r0cK gtotheunit91 (4 hours ago)

hahaha this is my problem with open world games Like i could be playing GTA beating up hookers and stealing cars, roaming playing +100hrs in and probably didnt even reach my first mission lol Yea in botw I've been hitting up all the shrines and doing whatever side quest that comes my way lol And yea i've been enjoying the scenery as I glide from one mountain to the next. But now I guess i have a deadline to finish botw before next May :D

gtotheunit91 V-r0cK (4 hours ago)

Lol fair enough! At least you'll have full hearts and stamina to go through the rest of the story! It was definitely a pain finding all 120 shrines xD

V-r0cK gtotheunit91 (4 hours ago)

Yes it was loll but ya I feel unstoppable :D

thevideogameninja (5 hours ago)

Love the name!!!

Tears of the Kingdom has an epic ring to it.

The real question now is has the GOTY for 2023 already been decided. 😉

-C'MON, IT'S ZELDA... NINJA APPROVED-

SanAndreasX (7 hours ago)

Thankfully I have plenty to look forward to while waiting for this. It's gonna be awesome.

Kakadu18 (8 hours ago)

Game looks awesome. I like the name.
I find it funny how there were people in the livechat thinking it's December 5th.

Imaginedvl Kakadu18 (8 hours ago)

Well, it is always confusing with those those month/day format :)
But right after they showed the "Thank you for watching the Nintendo Direct 09.13.2022" which confirmed the format used ahah

SanAndreasX Kakadu18 (7 hours ago)

Lousy Smarch weather!

Alistair (4 hours ago)

Forget which games you are interested in and forget hype. Look at the actual trailer quality of this direct and that's the problem I had, the TRAILERS sucked.

Octopath 2 was the only trailer that looked interesting to me. Like I actually wanted to watch the trailer. I won't be watching the Zelda trailer over and over.

SecondWar Alistair (3 hours ago)

But will you playing the game over and over on release? I think that’s what they’ll be more concerned about,

Kakadu18 Alistair (44 minutes ago)

I've watched this Zelda trailer 5 times now.

