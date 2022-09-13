The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Launches May 12, 2023 for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,316 Views
Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct announced the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
View the release date trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that! Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
That scared me. For a second I thought it was coming out in December. The American date format makes no sense. lol
The American date format is the most compact in speech, you don't need to add superfluous words. It follows how people speak.
Americans say Fourth of July though.
In written form it makes sense to structure values in order of larger to smaller, or smaller to larger.
But yeah, that American date system threw me off for a sec as well, as it usually does, unless there's a number higher than 12, that is not the same as the current year....
Showed little but i love the tone of the game. A bit curious of how they will reuse the same map fr. But yea, can't wait to discover the lore of this Zonai tribe.
Also, please Nintendo don't require finding 900 korok seeds to 100% the game :) here's the list of things I did in BotW
Completed all 120 shrines
Completed the main story
Completed all 4 divine beasts
Found all memories
Completed all side quests
Discovered all locations
Completed entire Compendium
Completion percentage: 35% xD
That percentage on the map actually only references the map itself. On my latest playthrough I got 60% with 250 korok seeds, 80 shrines, maybe half of all the sude quests and not completed main story.
To get 100% you need to literally get every single name on the map like bridges and stuff.
Dammit i still need to finish the first one! +100hrs in and only beat the first beast xD
How the hell? What have you been doing for 100 hours? lol admiring the view from the tallest mountain? ;)
hahaha this is my problem with open world games Like i could be playing GTA beating up hookers and stealing cars, roaming playing +100hrs in and probably didnt even reach my first mission lol Yea in botw I've been hitting up all the shrines and doing whatever side quest that comes my way lol And yea i've been enjoying the scenery as I glide from one mountain to the next. But now I guess i have a deadline to finish botw before next May :D
Lol fair enough! At least you'll have full hearts and stamina to go through the rest of the story! It was definitely a pain finding all 120 shrines xD
Love the name!!!
Tears of the Kingdom has an epic ring to it.
The real question now is has the GOTY for 2023 already been decided. 😉
-C'MON, IT'S ZELDA... NINJA APPROVED-
Thankfully I have plenty to look forward to while waiting for this. It's gonna be awesome.
Game looks awesome. I like the name.
I find it funny how there were people in the livechat thinking it's December 5th.
Well, it is always confusing with those those month/day format :)
But right after they showed the "Thank you for watching the Nintendo Direct 09.13.2022" which confirmed the format used ahah
Forget which games you are interested in and forget hype. Look at the actual trailer quality of this direct and that's the problem I had, the TRAILERS sucked.
Octopath 2 was the only trailer that looked interesting to me. Like I actually wanted to watch the trailer. I won't be watching the Zelda trailer over and over.