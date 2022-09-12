Ubisoft to Charge $70 for 'Big AAA Games' Going Forward - News

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in an interview with Axios said it is raising the price of its AAA games from now on to $70.

"Some of the games will come at the same price as the competition," Guillemot said. "The big AAA games will come at $70."

Skull and Bones, which is set to launch in November for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, will be the first game from Ubisoft to sell for $70.

Take-Two in 2020 became the first publisher to announce it would charge $70 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S games. Sony, Activision, Electronic Arts, and Square Enix followed suit.

Guillemot also discussed the company reform following the workplace misconduct scandals.

"I think we are a very good company and we had problems, we solved them and the goal is to be again the best place," he said.

He was asked if Ubisoft would support the employees in Canada if they were to unionize and he said, "It's really up to the people to decide."

