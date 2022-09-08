Football Manager 2023 Launches November 8 for PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Game Pass - News

Sega has announced Football Manager 2023 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Apple Arcade, iOS, and Android on Tuesday, November 8. This is the first time the console version will see a release on the PS5.

There are four different versions of the game:

Football Manager 2023 will release for PC and PC Game Pass

Football Manager 2023 Console will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass

Football Manager 2023 Mobile will release for iOS and Android

Football Manager 2023 Touch will release for the Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade

View the release date trailer below:

"In Football Manager 2023, you get closer than ever to every aspect of the beautiful game, with feedback from everyone from the supporters that live and breathe every match to your board, scouts, players, and even opposition managers," reads a blog post from Sega. "Earn the backing of the fans by outsmarting your rivals and delivering success on the pitch."

New features and licensing updates on the PC version will be revealed for the game in late September, while news on upgrades and innovations on the other platforms will be announced in October.

Pre-orders on PC before November 8 will include a 20 percent discount and Early Access to the game up to two weeks before release. Pre-orders for the console versions will be revealed in early October, while pre-orders for the iOS and Android versions will be available in early October.

Physical copies of the PC version will not include a disc, but instead a unique code that once redeemed will enable play on Steam, Epic Games Store, or the Microsoft Store. The removal of the disc and notebook from this year's edition will lower the carbon footprint of the packaging by 47 percent compared to last year's entry.

