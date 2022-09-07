New Lighter PS5 Model Has Multiple Changes to the Internal Design - News

/ 548 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

There was a report last month that an updated version of the PlayStation 5, the CFI-1200 model, has been released in Australia that makes the console lighter. The PS5 disc version at launch weighed 4.5 kg, while the latest model weighs 3.9 kg, and the PS5 Digital Edition weighed 3.9 kg, while the latest model weighs 3.4 kg.

Tech YouTuber Austin Evans has acquired the CFI-1200 model and has opened it up to discover multiple changes done to the internal design of the PS5 console.

The new PS5 model has a different motherboard that is noticeably smaller than previous models and the SSD enclosure has an improved shield. The heatsink has shrunk in size as well and is smaller than than CFI-1100 model. However, the heatsink does include a heat pipe that runs to the other side of the console. The black plastic mold has more support added to it than before.

Evans claims the CFI-1200 model uses up less power than the other models. In his test he was playing Astro’s Playroom and noted the launch PS5 model was drawing about 218 watts of electricity, while 2021's CFI-1100 model was using around 229 watts, and the new CFI-1200 model was using about 201 watts.

One negative Evans pointed out is the CMOS battery is now completely blocked by the heatsink, which would make it much harder to replace in the future if the battery were to die.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles