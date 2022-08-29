Report: Lighter PS5 Model Released in Australia - News

An updated version of the PlayStation 5 has reportedly been released in Australia that makes the console lighter, according to Press Start.

The new CFI-1200 series models of the PS5 weigh less than the launch consoles and the 2021 model. The latest disc version of the PS5 is now as light as the launch Digital Edition that does not include a disc drive.

As right now it isn't clear what Sony has done to the PS5 to make the console lighter. The changes in weight in the 2021 model were due to shrinking the size of the heatsink.

At launch the PS5 disc version weighed 4.5 kg, while the 2021 model weighed 4.2 kg and the newly released 2022 model weighs 3.9 kg. The PS5 Digital Edition at launch weighed 3.9 kg, while the 2021 model weighed 3.6 kg and the newly released 2022 model weighs 3.4 kg.

Here is the breakdown of the weight changes in the two PS5 models:

PS5 with disc drive:

CFI-1000A (launch) – 4.5kg

CFI-1100A (2021) – 4.2kg

CFI-1200A (2022) – 3.9kg

PS5 Digital Edition:

CFI-1000B (launch) – 3.9kg

CFI-1100B (2021) – 3.6kg

CFI-1200B (2022) – 3.4kg

