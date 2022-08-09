White Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Has Appeared Online in Unboxing Video - News

There were images of the box for the white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller leaked online in March and now a video of an unboxing for the controller has been posted. The video was posted in July on YouTube by user Nicholas Lugo, but was discovered this week by Twitter user Rebs Gaming.

The posted video features the box being opened to show the case for the controller and inside the case is the controller itself, along with the replaceable parts.

Microsoft has yet to announce a white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. The controller is available in black, however, a limited edition Halo controller was available. It is priced at $180 in the US.

Leak: I think this is our first footage of the Xbox Elite Series 2 White Edition controller. A leaked image of the controller was shown by @IdleSloth84 back in March.

Source: https://t.co/WfMCEk3FQv#Xbox #XboxOne #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/t97qbaNPCu — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 8, 2022

