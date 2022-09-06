By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Tencent Acquires 49.9% Minority Stake in Ubisoft's Guillemot Brothers

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 607 Views

Ubisoft announced Tencent has acquired a minority stake in Guillemot Brothers Limited, the company that is run by Ubisoft's co-founders and has the largest stake in Ubisoft.

Tencent has invested €300 million in Guillemot Brothers Limited for a 49.9 percent economic stake in the company. This will give Tencent five percent voting rights. 

Guillemot Brothers Limited with the investment has the potential to increase its stake in Ubisoft up to 29.9 percent. Ubisoft’s Board of Directors has allowed Tencent to increase its direct stake in Ubisoft from 4.5 percent to 9.99 percent. Tencent will not be able to sell its shares in Ubisoft for five year and will not be allowed to increase its stake above 9.99 percent for a period of eight years.

"The expansion of the concert with Tencent further reinforces Ubisoft’s core shareholding around its founders and provides the company with the stability essential for its long-term development," said Ubisoft CEO and Co-Founder Yves Guillemot.
"In a context where platforms and business models are converging, this transaction, which validates our strategy and highlights the strong intrinsic value of the assets we have built over the long term, is excellent news for our teams, gamers and shareholders. Tencent is a key shareholder partner for many of the industry’s leaders, who have created some of the most outstanding video games. This transaction reinforces our ability to create strong value over the coming years."
President of Tencent Martin Lau added, "The team at Ubisoft has shown an impressive ability to consistently create world-class entertainment along with a diverse portfolio of brands that include some of the most successful franchises in the industry.
"We are excited to expand our engagement with the founders, the Guillemot family, as Ubisoft continues to develop immersive game experiences, and to bring some of Ubisoft’s most well-known AAA franchises to mobile. This agreement also aligns with our philosophy to invest alongside creative founders with full confidence that they will lead their companies to new heights."

10 Comments
DonFerrari (1 hour ago)

It was pretty clear that Ubi was looking for an injection of cash.

  • +3
VAMatt DonFerrari (31 minutes ago)

Yes, but this actually sounds like a way for the founding family to get some cash out of their holdings without giving up significant control over Ubisoft.

  • +1
DonFerrari VAMatt (18 minutes ago)

True as well. But seems like part of the money will be used to increase the ownership of the holding family over the publisher.

  • 0
Shatts (23 minutes ago)

Didn't they recently increase their stake in Ubisoft, like this year? They really pushing for Ubisoft, I wonder why? Maybe they want to learn some of Ubisoft UI structure.

  • 0
Chazore (54 minutes ago)

It's almost like a holding's company wants more stake in the games industry...

  • 0
Qwark (2 hours ago)

Well will rule out a Ubisoft buyout by Microsoft I guess, or at least make it very unlikely. Oh well there are plenty of publishers left to buy for Microsoft.

  • 0
Ayla Qwark (1 hour ago)

Yes, much better Japanese ones. They don't need any more western developers.

  • 0
DonFerrari Qwark (1 hour ago)

Or Sony or any other for the next 5 years I think.

  • 0
VAMatt Qwark (30 minutes ago)

My money is on an eventual acquisition by tencent. Not in the immediate future, but in a decade or two.

  • +1
DonFerrari VAMatt (19 minutes ago)

That could happen and we know Tecent is on a buying and Ubi was talking in a way that showed interest in being bought.

  • 0