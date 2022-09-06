Tencent Acquires 49.9% Minority Stake in Ubisoft's Guillemot Brothers - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 607 Views
Ubisoft announced Tencent has acquired a minority stake in Guillemot Brothers Limited, the company that is run by Ubisoft's co-founders and has the largest stake in Ubisoft.
Tencent has invested €300 million in Guillemot Brothers Limited for a 49.9 percent economic stake in the company. This will give Tencent five percent voting rights.
Guillemot Brothers Limited with the investment has the potential to increase its stake in Ubisoft up to 29.9 percent. Ubisoft’s Board of Directors has allowed Tencent to increase its direct stake in Ubisoft from 4.5 percent to 9.99 percent. Tencent will not be able to sell its shares in Ubisoft for five year and will not be allowed to increase its stake above 9.99 percent for a period of eight years.
It was pretty clear that Ubi was looking for an injection of cash.
Yes, but this actually sounds like a way for the founding family to get some cash out of their holdings without giving up significant control over Ubisoft.
True as well. But seems like part of the money will be used to increase the ownership of the holding family over the publisher.
Didn't they recently increase their stake in Ubisoft, like this year? They really pushing for Ubisoft, I wonder why? Maybe they want to learn some of Ubisoft UI structure.
Well will rule out a Ubisoft buyout by Microsoft I guess, or at least make it very unlikely. Oh well there are plenty of publishers left to buy for Microsoft.
That could happen and we know Tecent is on a buying and Ubi was talking in a way that showed interest in being bought.