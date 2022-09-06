Tencent Acquires 49.9% Minority Stake in Ubisoft's Guillemot Brothers - News

Ubisoft announced Tencent has acquired a minority stake in Guillemot Brothers Limited, the company that is run by Ubisoft's co-founders and has the largest stake in Ubisoft.

Tencent has invested €300 million in Guillemot Brothers Limited for a 49.9 percent economic stake in the company. This will give Tencent five percent voting rights.

Guillemot Brothers Limited with the investment has the potential to increase its stake in Ubisoft up to 29.9 percent. Ubisoft’s Board of Directors has allowed Tencent to increase its direct stake in Ubisoft from 4.5 percent to 9.99 percent. Tencent will not be able to sell its shares in Ubisoft for five year and will not be allowed to increase its stake above 9.99 percent for a period of eight years.

"The expansion of the concert with Tencent further reinforces Ubisoft’s core shareholding around its founders and provides the company with the stability essential for its long-term development," said Ubisoft CEO and Co-Founder Yves Guillemot.

"In a context where platforms and business models are converging, this transaction, which validates our strategy and highlights the strong intrinsic value of the assets we have built over the long term, is excellent news for our teams, gamers and shareholders. Tencent is a key shareholder partner for many of the industry’s leaders, who have created some of the most outstanding video games. This transaction reinforces our ability to create strong value over the coming years."

President of Tencent Martin Lau added, "The team at Ubisoft has shown an impressive ability to consistently create world-class entertainment along with a diverse portfolio of brands that include some of the most successful franchises in the industry.

"We are excited to expand our engagement with the founders, the Guillemot family, as Ubisoft continues to develop immersive game experiences, and to bring some of Ubisoft’s most well-known AAA franchises to mobile. This agreement also aligns with our philosophy to invest alongside creative founders with full confidence that they will lead their companies to new heights."

