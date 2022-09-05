Ubisoft Forward to Feature Assassin's Creed, Mario + Rabbids and Skull and Bones - News

Ubisoft announced Ubisoft Forward will provide updates on Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, as well as a look at the future of Assassin's Creed.

The main show will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK on YouTube and Twitch.

The pre-show will start 25 minutes earlier at 11:35am PT / 2:35 pm ET / 7:35 pm UK. It will provide updates for Brawlhalla, For Honor, The Crew 2, Anno 1800, and more. There will news on the latest seasons, characters, and content from current live games.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will launch on October 20 for the Nintendo Switch. Skull and Bones will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on November 8.

Ubisoft last week announced the next entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise is called Assassin's Creed Mirage.

