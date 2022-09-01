Ubisoft Announces Assassin's Creed Mirage - News

Ubisoft has announced the next entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise is called Assassin's Creed Mirage.

A full reveal of the game will take place on Saturday, September 10 during a Ubisoft Forward at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK / 9:00 pm CEST.

This announcement follows a rumor earlier this week that the entry in the series called Assassin's Creed Mirage, will release in Spring 2023 and will take the series "back to basics." With the title being confirmed by Ubisoft it is possible the Spring 2023 release window is correct.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.



We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

