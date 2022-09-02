Co-op Roguelite Blackout Protocol Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Lost Eidolons developer Ocean Drive Studio has announced cooperative twin stick shooter with roguelite elements, Blackout Protocol, for consoles and PC. It will launch first for PC via Steam Early Access in 2023 and for consoles at a later date.

"I am thrilled to announce the studio’s second project,” said Ocean Drive Studio CEO Jae Kim. "Being passionate twin-stick shooter players, we want to create something truly meaningful for fans of the genre. Like we’ve done with our previous game, Lost Eidolons, we are going to pursue an open-development approach.

"The game being co-op at heart, we believe integrating player’s feedback from the early stage is essential and we will be launching the game in early access so we can receive as much feedback as possible to offer the best gaming experience."

Blackout Protocol is a cooperative twin stick shooter with roguelite elements and a tense, spooky atmosphere.

As employees of S2P Corporation, your work seemed so noble: advancing humanity through cutting-edge research into paranatural entities. That is, until they had something to say about it.

Now an internal containment breach has knocked out the power at Section 13, an underground research base where S2P houses its most dangerous subjects. With the entire facility in the dark—literally—it’s up to you and a squad of intrepid coworkers to arm yourselves, delve into the depths, and shed light on what lies within.

Watch Your Backs . . . and Your Aim

Communication between coworkers is key to surviving the trials of office life. Gather your trio and cover each other’s six as you tackle each floor of Section 13. But with dark, narrow corridors and shifting architecture, friendly fire is a constant threat — so mind where you’re pointing that prototype lightning cannon!

Illuminate the Situation

Like any workplace, foul creatures lurk in the shadows… and they’d prefer to keep it that way. To take back control, you’ll have to wield the light against them, using your trusty flashlights (and the base’s electrical system) to seize the advantage. But be careful: monsters react to being exposed in unique ways, and they’re not all shy about voicing their displeasure.

Try Not to Panic

Every job has its stressors, whether it’s tension with management, a slide deck that won’t cooperate, or debilitating psionic damage caused by traumatic contact with otherworldly horrors. As you battle your way to the heart of the facility, keep an eye on your Panic Gauge, or suffer the consequences.

Get Better or Get Stronger

To support your mission, S2P Corporation is proud to provide select agents with access to its platinum benefits package: the Death Nullification System, or DNS. In the event of catastrophic mission failure, DNS will evacuate your consciousness and transmit it backwards through time. This will enable you to preserve certain skills and abilities between runs, ensuring your next attempt will be a little bit easier. You may also taste copper for a few hours. That’s normal.

